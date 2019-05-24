Local News

Hundreds of Mark Pi's diners get vaccinations after hepatitis A case

COLUMBUS, Ind. (AP) — More than 300 people who ate at a Columbus restaurant have been vaccinated after a food handler was diagnosed with hepatitis A.

The Republic reports that a clinic was held Thursday at the Bartholomew County health department. People who were vaccinated had eaten at Mark Pi's China Gate in the FairOaks Mall in Columbus, between May 15 and May 20.

Hepatitis A is a liver disease that can produce fatigue, stomach pain, nausea and jaundice. Federal health officials say the symptoms typically fade within two months of infection.

The restaurant is open and has been thoroughly cleaned.

