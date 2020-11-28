Local

Hundreds of motorcyclists expected for 26th annual Circle City Toy Run

(Provided Photo/Salvation Army)
by: Staff Reports
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hundreds of motorcyclists will deliver toys Saturday in an effort to help the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program.

This year marks the 26th year for the annual Circle City Toy Run.

Organizers say the run starts on the southwest side at 1:15 p.m. and ends up at the Salvation Army Indiana headquarters near 82nd Street and Allisonville Road.

In addition to the toys collected throughout the month at participating stores and businesses across Indianapolis, the motorcyclists will also donate a new toy or $10 to benefit the Angel Tree program.

