Hundreds support Crime Stoppers on Shred Day

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Hundreds of people turned out on Saturday for Crime Stoppers’ semi-annual Shred Day event.

WISH-TV is a proud sponsor.

News 8’s Scott Sander was at one of the drop-off locations around Indianapolis, helping supporters.

The event provides an opportunity to shred personal or unwanted papers and to recycle electronics.

It’s also a drug take-back event, where people can dispose of unwanted prescription drugs.

“We think it’s really important to help keep our environment clean. And to really take action against the opioid epidemic in the area. So one of the biggest strides for this and what we’ve been doing statewide is we’ve been taking part in drug take-back day, try and take back some of the prescription medications from the community,” said Chris Elmore with Carmel High School.

Crime Stoppers hosts shred day twice a year as a fundraiser for its rewards fund.