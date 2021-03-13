Hundreds take the plunge to support Special Olympics athletes

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Nearly 500 participants participated in the annual Indianapolis Polar Plunge at Eagle Creek Park on March 13.

It’s one of 15 locations that hosted an in-person Polar Plunge event this winter with additional options for remote participation.

Proceeds directly benefit more than 18,000 Special Olympics athletes throughout Indiana.

It helps to ensure children and adults with intellectual disabilities continue to benefit from no-cost participation in life-changing sports, health, education and leadership programs.

