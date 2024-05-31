Hundreds to compete in Metro Indy Skating Challenge

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Although summer is right around the corner, the competition will be heating up — or rather cooling down — in Carmel.

The Carmel Ice Skadium is hosting the third annual Metro Indy Skating Challenge this weekend.

Organizers say about 300 figure skaters from 15 states will compete in a wide range of skill divisions.

Competition co-chair Michelle Study-Campbell says ages 3 to 75 are represented.

“This is the product of two local figure skating clubs coming together,” Study-Campbell said. “We have grown 170% since our first year.”

Skadium skating director Marie Vichovais, a former Olympic figure skater, represented Czechoslovakia, now the countries of Czech Republic and Slovakia, at the 1968 Winter Olympics in Grenoble, France.

Vichovais says it’s important to support the sport at the local level.

“You’re passing on all the knowledge you have learned over the years,” Vichovais said. “I really love to see the progress in the kids when they start barely walking on the ice to the point, they’re working on their triples and competing nationally and internationally.”

Some skaters are competing for a chance to qualify in national competitions, while others will be competing for their first time.

Emelyn Haynie is one of the skaters to watch. Last year she competed in her first U.S. Adult Figure Skating Championships, earning rookie of the year honors.

She says she hopes to bring a spotlight to the sport in central Indiana.

“It’s definitely an experience that I am very lucky to have,” Haynie said. “Being able to take that knowledge and experience and being able to put it here on the ice is [rewarding]. I just want to show people how much I love figure skating and how much fun it can be.”

Organizers encourage the community to come out and support the skaters, there is no price for admission.

The Metro Indy Skating Challenge runs from: