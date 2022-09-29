Hurricane Ian relief efforts

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Looking to lend a hand and help those impacted by Hurricane Ian’s destruction?
National efforts
- The American Red Cross is seeking donations for relief efforts. Go online, choose a monetary amount, and choose “Hurricane Ian” to send your donation.
- The Salvation Army is seeking donations for relief efforts. Go online, choose a monetary amount, and choose “Hurricane Ian” to send your donation.
Local efforts
- A portion of sales from Indianapolis-based Awesome Granola will be donated to the American Red Cross. Go online to order a pack of granola and support relief efforts.
Send your local relief efforts to newsdesk@wishtv.com.