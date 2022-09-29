Local

Hurricane Ian relief efforts

Residents are rescued from floodwaters in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian in Orlando, Fla., on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
by: Kyla Russell
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Looking to lend a hand and help those impacted by Hurricane Ian’s destruction?

National efforts

  • The American Red Cross is seeking donations for relief efforts. Go online, choose a monetary amount, and choose “Hurricane Ian” to send your donation.
  • The Salvation Army is seeking donations for relief efforts. Go online, choose a monetary amount, and choose “Hurricane Ian” to send your donation.

Local efforts

  • A portion of sales from Indianapolis-based Awesome Granola will be donated to the American Red Cross. Go online to order a pack of granola and support relief efforts.

Send your local relief efforts to newsdesk@wishtv.com.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

US citizen killed in Iranian attack in Iraq on Wednesday

International /

Google is shutting down its gaming service Stadia

Business /

Hodgetwins bring comedy show to Indianapolis this weekend

News /

Ian expected to strengthen into a hurricane before making landfall in South Carolina

Weather Stories /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.