Husband, wife died in Friday semitractor crash on I-70 A semitractor-trailer crash occured on I-70 in Putnam County, about three miles east of the Cloverdale exit, on the morning of Aug. 24, 2018. (Photos Provided/Putnam County Sheriff's Department)

GREENCASTLE, Ind. (WISH) -- The Putnam County Sheriff's Department said a husband and wife died in a Friday morning crash on Interstate 70.

The sheriff's department said in a news release issued Tuesday that they were first called at 5:22 a.m. Friday about a semitractor-trailer on fire in the median about 3 miles east of the Cloverdale exit.

Tommy and Charlene Weeks died in the crash, according to the Putnam County coroner, the release said. Tommy was driving and had a medical issue, the release said.

The release did not indicate where the couple was from or their ages, but said the semitrator was registered out of Malvern, Arkansas.