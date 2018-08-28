Husband, wife died in Friday semitractor crash on I-70
GREENCASTLE, Ind. (WISH) -- The Putnam County Sheriff's Department said a husband and wife died in a Friday morning crash on Interstate 70.
The sheriff's department said in a news release issued Tuesday that they were first called at 5:22 a.m. Friday about a semitractor-trailer on fire in the median about 3 miles east of the Cloverdale exit.
Tommy and Charlene Weeks died in the crash, according to the Putnam County coroner, the release said. Tommy was driving and had a medical issue, the release said.
The release did not indicate where the couple was from or their ages, but said the semitrator was registered out of Malvern, Arkansas.
Local Headlines
Latest Local News
Trending Stories
National Headlines
-
-
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-