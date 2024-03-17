Husky 4-H Junior Leaders are making a real difference

These Junior Leaders are learning what it takes to step up and help their communities. (Provided Photo/The Hamilton County Reporter)

(THE REPORTER) — On Wednesday, March 13 at 6:30 p.m., the Husky 4-H’ers had their third meeting of 2024 at Cicero Christian Church. There were about 40 kids at the meeting this month.

The meeting began with President Lauren Happel announcing that we will pack food for the International Disaster Emergency Service (IDES) for this month’s service project, which is also our world service project this year. IDES exists to meet physical and spiritual needs of suffering people throughout the world in the name of Jesus Christ. There will be an opportunity for 4-H’ers and their families to come and help package food for IDES next weekend at Cicero Christian Church.

The guest speaker this month was Tim Paul, who is a veterinarian. Paul talked about all the animals he has helped in the past 20 years as a veterinarian.

There were two demonstrations by Husky 4-H members. Cash and Sophia Camperelli demonstrated how to play frisbee and Grace Miller demonstrated how to make cake pops.

This month’s trivia question was “What animal cannot jump?” Sylvia Knapp answered the question correctly by guessing an elephant!

The game was an obstacle course put together by Eliza Allen and Mathew Duprey.

This month, several 4-H Junior Leaders were interviewed to learn more about their roles and what they enjoy about being a Junior Leader. Junior Leaders help with club meetings every month, help plan events, serve food, help with Mini 4-H and help at the 4-H Fair.

Isaac Leonard and Abby Martin said their favorite part about being Junior Leaders is making new friends, meeting new people, and helping with the club meetings. Stella Hartwick said her favorite part of being a Junior Leader is going to the meetings, being a leader to others, and helping the community. Lauren Happel said her favorite part of being club president is meeting new people and members.

The 4-H Junior Leaders are truly dedicated to the club and the community.