HVAF to host ‘Music at the Memorial’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Helping Veterans and Families of Indiana is celebrating its 30th anniversary by hosting an outdoor concert with three country music acts.

The “Music at the Memorial” concert is set for Saturday at 5 p.m. at the Indiana War Memorial and Museum.

Trey Taylor Music, a Nashville recording artist, and local Indianapolis artists John Ryan and Corey Cox will perform.

Chilly Water Brewing Company, a local restaurant, will be serving concert goers. Food trucks will also be available. The concert will be kid friendly.

John Ryan joined Daybreak to perform, and gave a glimpse into what he’ll be singing on Saturday.

You can buy tickets here.