I-465 eastbound lanes to reopen Thursday morning

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After nearly 3 weeks of detours, drivers will be able to travel along Interstate 465 eastbound as lanes between Kentucky Avenue and East Street will reopen early Thursday morning.

“It’s going to slowly open up, especially for our semi drivers and very early morning drivers, they will see the lanes open up slowly but surely, one lane at a time,” said INDOT Spokesperson Kyleigh Cramer.

The closure was part of the larger scale I-69 Finish Line Project, which will connect I-69 through Johnson County to I-465.

“We were moving a lot of dirt, we were building up some bridges we were putting in some pipes, some drainage pipes, stormwater pipes,” said Cramer.

This same kind of work will take place on the westbound side of the Interstate between East Street and Kentucky Avenue, starting on July 7 through the end of the month.

“This closure, and these successful closures and reopenings, are some of the major milestones that we have for this whole project,” said Cramer.

The I-69 Finish Line Project is expected to be completely finished by the end of 2024.