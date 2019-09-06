I-465 EB, NB on southeast side to close through Sept. 21

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Remember those couple of weeks last month when I-465 eastbound and northbound lanes were closed from I-65 to I-70 on the southeastern side?
For the second phase of the Indiana Department of Transportation project, the restrictions are about to take effect in the opposite direction.
I-465 southbound and westbound from I-65 to I-70 will be closed starting at 9 p.m. Friday. The lanes should reopen by 6 a.m. Sept. 21. The suggested detours include following I-65 and I-70 through downtown Indianapolis or using the I-465 outer loop, INDOT said Thursday.
INDOT said contractors will repair winter damage, extend the life spans of pavement and bridges, and perform maintenance.
Other restrictions to repair winter damage also are planned to start Friday or are already underway:
- On the north side, only two lanes of I-465 westbound from Keystone to College avenues will be open from 7 a.m. Monday-6 a.m. Monday.
- On the northeast side, only two lanes of I-465 southbound from U.S. 36/State Road67/Pendleton Pike to I-70 will be open from 9 p.m. Friday-Sept. 14.
- On the northwest and north sides, only one lane of I-465 eastbound from I-865 to U.S. 31/Meridian Street will be open from 8 p.m. Friday-6
- On the northwest side, only two lanes of I-65 northbound and southbound from Little Eagle Creek to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street are open through Oct. 3.
- On the northwest side, only one lane of I-865 eastbound and westbound from I-465 to I-65 is open through Oct. 9.
- On the northeast side, the ramp from I-69 southbound to I-465 eastbound will be closed from 9 p.m. Friday-6 p.m. Saturday.