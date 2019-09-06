I-465 EB, NB on southeast side to close through Sept. 21

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Remember those couple of weeks last month when I-465 eastbound and northbound lanes were closed from I-65 to I-70 on the southeastern side?

For the second phase of the Indiana Department of Transportation project, the restrictions are about to take effect in the opposite direction.

I-465 southbound and westbound from I-65 to I-70 will be closed starting at 9 p.m. Friday. The lanes should reopen by 6 a.m. Sept. 21. The suggested detours include following I-65 and I-70 through downtown Indianapolis or using the I-465 outer loop, INDOT said Thursday.

INDOT said contractors will repair winter damage, extend the life spans of pavement and bridges, and perform maintenance.

Other restrictions to repair winter damage also are planned to start Friday or are already underway: