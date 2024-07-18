I-465 overpass at Spring Mill Road closed indefinitely after truck hits it

LATEST: Indiana Department of Transportation posted at 4:36 p.m. Thursday on X, “Today an oversized load had hit the Spring Mill Rd. bridge over I-465 westbound lanes. The beams were inspected and we’ve decided to closed Spring Mill Rd. over I-465 until this bridge is safe to drive across. We will notify you when we have more information.”

UPDATE: I-465 WB is now open. Springmill will remain closed awaiting INDOT inspection, according to Carmel police.

CARMEL (WISH) – A crash involving at least one vehicle has shut down one lane of I-465 in Carmel and may force a review of a bridge over the interstate.

Carmel police confirmed the crash happened at I-465 WB and the on-ramp from the US 31/Meridian exit around 11:15 a.m.

Carmel PD said the right lane of I-465 WB and the Spring Mill Road bridge over I-465 had been closed as a result.

In a post on X, Carmel PD said the bridge would remain closed pending a review of the bridge’s structure.

The Carmel Fire Department said the I-465 lane could be shut down for some time while fire and EMA officials work to clean up “a large fuel spill.”

There was no word on injuries in the crash.