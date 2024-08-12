I-465 ramp closures continue on Indy’s west side

This week, crews will be working on pavement and bridge deck patching on various entrance and exit ramps along I-465 on the city's southwest side. (Provided photo/INDOT)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Department of Transportation started the latest of several traffic restrictions on the west side of Indianapolis on Sunday.

According to an announcement by INDOT, crews will be working on pavement and bridge deck patching. The closures are to ensure worker safety during the project.

The right two lanes of I-465 northbound between I-70 and U.S. 36 are closed.

There are also restrictions at the following ramps:

I-70 eastbound to I-465 northbound:

I-70 westbound to I-465 northbound:

I-465 northbound to Sam Jones Expy.:

Sam Jones Expy. to I-465 northbound:

I-465 northbound to U.S. 40

Pending any delays due to weather, the work should be completed by Thursday at 6 a.m.

INDOT says drivers should slow down and avoid distractions when going through work zones.