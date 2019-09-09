I-465 shuts down for work on SE side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A second stretch of I-465 is now closed for the next 15 days.

I-465 is closed on the southeast side between I-65 and I-70.

This time, crews are working on the southbound and westbound lanes of the interstate.

You probably remember last month INDOT closed lanes in the opposite direction on the same stretch of the highway. That project is finished and the next round of construction is underway.

INDOT is repairing winter damage and fixing road cracks.

Delays are expected to be longer than normal during this project, especially during the morning and evening rush hour.

If you commute to downtown Indianapolis from north or east of the city, you should plan to leave a little earlier.

Entrance ramps are also shut down in a couple spots to help alleviate some highway congestion.

There are several detours to help you get to and from the city. To find detours both to and from Indianapolis, click here.