I-465 to shut down on SE side for 15 days

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A large portion of I-465 on the city’s southeast side will shut down Friday night.

The east bound and north bound lanes are scheduled to close at 9 p.m. for 15 days.

The closure will impact the I-465 and I-74 junction on the city’s southeast side.

It’s just one of two projects planned for that interstate. The second is scheduled for September and will also last 15 days.

The work is part of a statewide $150 million plan to fix winter damage and pavement conditions around the state.

To get around it you can take I-70 EB through downtown Indianapolis to I-465 NB.

Or if you have to drive on I-74 you can take Southeastern Avenue from downtown to I-74.