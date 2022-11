Local

I-465 WB lanes closed after semi-truck overturns

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — All lanes from South 9th Avenue to I-465 Westbound are expected to be closed for the next three hours after a semi-truck overturned.

According to a social media post from the Indiana Department of Transportation, two left lanes are blocked.

No information has been provided on what caused the truck to overturn, how many people are involved, or if anyone is hurt.

This story will be updated.