I-465 WB set to close 3 weeks on southwest side of Indianapolis

A view of the interchange at I-465 and State Road 67/ Kentucky Avenue on July 3, 2023, in Indianapolis. (Provided Photo/Indiana Department of Transportation)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Starting Friday night, crews will begin closing the westbound lanes of I-465 between I-65 and I-70 on the Indianapolis south and southwest sides for the last half of the I-69 Finish Line project.

The project is the final section of the new I-69 between Martinsville and Indianapolis. The project to reduce travel times is scheduled to be completed in late 2024. The project was initially estimated to cost $1.5 billion.

I-465 eastbound lanes were closed for several weeks in June for the project.

The I-465 westbound lanes are scheduled to be closed after the evening rush hour Friday through July 29 for improvements to drainage, pavement and bridges. A map on the Indiana Department of Transportation’s website outlines the closures. The closure will start with ramp closings to westbound I-465 from these exits: I-65, U.S. 31/East Street, State Road 37/Harding Street, and State Road 67/Kentucky Avenue.