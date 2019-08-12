I-465 work causing IPS bus delays

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The first work day of the I-465 closure got underway on Monday and it came with a warning from Indianapolis Public Schools.

The district said it was experiencing bus delays because of construction.

IPS addressed possible delays in a tweet on Saturday.

🚧 BUS TRANSPORTATION REMINDER 🚧



There will be a major highway closure on I-465 over the next 2 months. This may mean delays transporting students to & from school as our buses navigate detours. We will monitor the situation and adjust as needed. pic.twitter.com/c4qM4PiKZk — IPS (@IPSSchools) August 12, 2019

On Monday, IPS confirmed there were delays as a result of the interstate work.

The east and northbound lanes from I-65 to I-70 are now shut down for 15 days. The closure impacts the I-465 and I-74 junction on the city’s southeast side.

Old U-S 421 and the Shadeland Collector lanes will be closed as well. The work is part of a statewide $150 million plan to fix winter damage and pavement conditions around the state.



As always INDOT encourages you to plan ahead and find alternate routes and be prepared for slow and stopped traffic.