I-65 at North Split reopens after 2 years of construction

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — At long last, the North Split is back open!

The northbound and southbound lanes of Interstate 65 through the interchange with I-70 reopened early Monday morning after a series of delays.

The Indiana Department of Transportation began a $320 million project to overhaul the North Split, one of the busiest travel areas in Indianapolis, in 2020. Portions of I-65 and I-70 closed to traffic in May 2021.

I-70 at the North Split has already opened in both directions between the South and North Splits.

INDOT is reminding drivers that the Delaware/11th Street ramp to SB I-65 is no longer available and access to the Meridian/Pennsylvania Street exit will only be available through NB I-65.

Drivers can get to downtown Indianapolis via these roadways:

I-70 WB collector/distributor (C/D) exit ramp to Michigan Street

I-65 NB/ I-70 EB exit ramp to Washington Street

I-70 WB to Martin Luther King, Jr./West Street

I-65 SB to Meridian Street

I-65 SB to West Street

All existing ramps on I-70 west of the South Split

The I-65 SB collector/distributor movement, the Ohio Street exit ramp, and the Meridian/Pennsylvania exit ramp remain under construction and are expected to reopen by the end of the month.

The North Split is open! Here is the drive on I-65 South moments ago. We are live on @WISH_TV with the updates! 🚗🚙🚛🛻 pic.twitter.com/2ZohcFjbhO — Hanna Mordoh (@HannaMordoh) May 1, 2023

