I-65 closed after 2 semis in fiery crash in Clinton County

A fiery crash of two semis on April 19, 2023, on I-65 in southwestern Clinton County closed the interstate in both directions. (Provided Photo/Indiana Department of Transportation West District via Twitter)

COLFAX, Ind. (WISH) — Two semis crashed and caught fire Wednesday afternoon on I-65 in southwestern Clinton County, closing the interstate, the Indiana State Police says.

A traffic camera near the crash showed plumes of smoke rising into the sky.

Indiana Department of Transportation tweeted at 3:53 p.m. Wednesday that I-65 remained closed in both directions.

State police Sgt. Jeremy Piers says the crash happened in the northbound lanes, but I-65 was closed in both directions. By 3:25 p.m. Wednesday, southbound lanes had reopened but traffic was moving slowly.

Piers told News 8 that he did not yet have any information on whether anyone was hurt in the crash or what may have led to the crash. He plans to share more information Wednesday evening.

Indiana Department of Transportation reported the crash was between County Line Road, on the border of Boone and Clinton counties, and South Clinton County Road 350 West. That’s 6 miles southeast of the State Road 28 exit, and 5 miles north of the State Road 47 interchange. It’s also about 4 miles east of the town of Colfax, and about a 90-minute drive northwest of downtown Indianapolis.

U.S. 52 can be used as a detour route.

INDOT shared photos of the fiery crash.

(Provided Photos/Indiana Department of Transportation West District via Twitter)

An INDOT traffic camera at a nearby rest area showed at 2:43 p.m. Wednesday that smoke rising from the crash scene.

(Image Provided/Indiana Department of Transportation)

The WISHTV.com traffic map initially showed stopped traffic on I-65 in both directions.