I-65 crash claims life of 19-year-old from Ohio

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 19-year-old man from Ohio was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 65 on Friday night, Indiana State Police said Saturday.
Dispatchers started receiving calls about a crash at the 120.5 mile marker around 5:25 p.m., according to ISP. That is near Speedway.
Zachary Elson, of Dayton, Ohio, was found unconscious and unresponsive. He was pronounced dead.
Elson’s Lexus was traveling at a high rate of speed and hit another vehicle. The Lexus went off the road and rolled several times.
Police say Elson was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. No one else was in the vehicle.
Investigators do not believe road conditions played a role in the crash.