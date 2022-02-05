Local

I-65 crash claims life of 19-year-old from Ohio

by: Josh Doering
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 19-year-old man from Ohio was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 65 on Friday night, Indiana State Police said Saturday.

Dispatchers started receiving calls about a crash at the 120.5 mile marker around 5:25 p.m., according to ISP. That is near Speedway.

Zachary Elson, of Dayton, Ohio, was found unconscious and unresponsive. He was pronounced dead.

Elson’s Lexus was traveling at a high rate of speed and hit another vehicle. The Lexus went off the road and rolled several times.

Police say Elson was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. No one else was in the vehicle.

Investigators do not believe road conditions played a role in the crash.

