Local

I-65 crash leaves southbound lanes closed downtown

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A crash has caused traffic and lane closures on I-65 near downtown Indianapolis.

News 8 spoke with Stephanie from the INDOT Traffic Management Center. She said the crash happened at the 133.3 mile-marker southbound. She also said I-65 southbound lanes are closed between the exit to West Street and the entrance ramp to West Street.

Stephanie said INDOT maintenance is in route, and the traffic time is likely to be extended. The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.