I-65 eastside of SB lanes now open at 147 mile marker

by: Alexis Mitchell
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Eastside southbound lanes on Interstate 65 are beginning to open in Boone County due to an accident in the area Saturday morning, according to the Boone County Indiana Sheriff’s Office.

The east side of the southbound lanes are open. The westside of the southbound lanes are being cleared up, and prepared to open, authorities say.

According to a Boone County Sheriff, there is a multi-car crash. Deputies did not say how long the interstate will be closed, and to avoid the area.

