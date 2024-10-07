I-65 SB at North Split to close for 16 days

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A year and five months after downtown’s North Split reopened after a two-year, $320 million overhaul, part of the well-traveled route is about to be closed again for repairs.

The Indiana Department of Transportation will temporarily close I-65 southbound starting the night of Oct. 18 between West Street and Alabama Street. Over 16 days, the bridge deck and joints will be patched and repaired on I-65 southbound near the North Split with I-70.

INDOT said in a news release, “Lane restrictions on I-65 southbound will begin at 29th Street and continue to the point of closure. Traffic will be required to exit I-65 southbound at West Street.”

Here’s a list of ramps that will be closed:

38th Street eastbound to I-65 southbound.

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street southbound to I-65 southbound.

29th Street eastbound and 30th Street westbound to I-65 southbound.

21st Street eastbound and westbound to I-65 southbound.

West Street northbound to I-65 southbound.

These exit ramps also will be inaccessible from I-65 southbound:

I-65 southbound to Meridian Street.

I-65 southbound to Michigan Street, Ohio Street, and Fletcher Avenue.

I-65 southbound to I-70 eastbound and westbound.

The closure will be in effect for the two Taylor Swift concerts at Lucas Oil Stadium.