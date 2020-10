I-65 shut down in both directions in Boone County

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — Interstate 65 is currently shut down in both directions in Boone County due to a serious crash.

The Boone County Sheriff’s Office is responding to the crash, which it has referred to as serious.

The interstate is closed down around the 141 mile marker, just north of the State Road 32 exit in Lebanon.

BCSO says it is an “extended” crash scene.