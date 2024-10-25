I-65 southbound to reopen early, INDOT says

Starting Friday, October 25, crews will begin the process of reopening I-65 southbound. The West St. entrance ramp is expected to reopen by 3 p.m. Friday. (Provided Photo/INDOT)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Halloween is still six days away, but INDOT is bringing drivers a special treat: an early end to road work that shut down southbound I-65 in downtown Indianapolis.

Crews will begin the process of reopening southbound I-65 between West Street and Alabama Street on Friday afternoon, more than five days ahead of schedule.

The West Street entrance ramp is expected to reopen by 3 p.m. Friday, followed by the southbound lanes of I-65, the Indiana Department of Transportation said in a release.

All lanes and ramps are anticipated to open by 4 a.m. Saturday.

This section of southbound I-65 and multiple ramps closed Tuesday, Oct. 15, and was expected to remain closed for up to 16 days for bridge deck patching and joint repairs.

INDOT says drivers should use extra caution and watch for changing traffic patterns during the reopening process.

