I-65 to close overnight on northwest side for bridge construction

A map of the closure on I-65. The closure is expected to last from 8 p.m. July 22, 2023, to 10 a.m. July 23, 2023. (Provided Photo/Indiana Department of Transportation)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Department of Transportation announced Monday that there will be a 14-hour closure on Interstate 65 on Indy’s northwest side.

The closure, INDOT says, will close both directions of I-65, and allow crews to set beams across I-65 for the new Traders Lane bridge.

The closure is expected to last from 8 p.m. Saturday to 10 a.m. Sunday. The detour for this project will be I-65 to I-865 to I-465.