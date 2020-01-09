I-69 project to close stretch of State Road 37 for 10 months

MARTINSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A stretch of State Road 37 is going to be closed for nearly a year.

That will make the drive from Indianapolis to Bloomington a little more complicated.

Anyone who has driven along State Road 37 near Martinsville in the last 10 years knows it is not uncommon to see orange barrels lining the road. But come 2021, drivers are not going to have to worry about the barrels because, for six miles, State Road 37 going to be closed for 10 months.

Crews will be converting State Road 37 into Interstate 69. The closure will run from State Road 39 to just north of State Road 44 in Martinsville.

“So they will be resurfacing, widening, adding different features that will turn it into interstate 69,” said Natalie Garrett of the Indiana Department of Transportation’s Southeast District.

With Martinsville High School and a string of restaurants and businesses along the stretch of road that will completely shut down, Republican Mayor Kenny Costin has some concerns. “It will definitely have an impact.”

Firstly, he says, how the detour routes are going to be able to safely handle the influx of traffic.

“I understand their reasoning to do it, but it is going to really make people not want to come through Martinsville once this comes.”

INDOT says they are aware of the inconvenience that this project will create and that they are doing work on the detour routes ahead of the closure to prepare.

Garrett said, “The full closure will allow our contractor to complete this section of interstate 69 much quicker and also in a safer way.”

The Martinsville mayor said he also has concerns on the financial impact the 10-month closure will have on a city that heavily relies on business from travelers along State Road 37.

“You know, a lot of those businesses located in that area of Grand Valley, because of the easy accessibility to the highway. Hopefully, those businesses can sustain the 10 months of being shut down,” Costin said.

Indiana University game day traffic will also be heavily impacted by the closure. Costin hopes that the university will communicate with visiting teams to notify fans of the detour routes.

“We are going to get frustrated, we are going to get mad, we are going to get irritated, but it will get better. But, it is going to get worse before it gets better,” Costin said.

INDOT says there is no start date set in stone for the project yet, but drivers may see single-lane closures along the stretch as crews prepare for the project.

The city’s biggest concern is what happens if there are delays. INDOT assures the city that if there are any unapproved delays there will be some steep consequences but that they feel confident construction will be done within the 10-month window.

Here’s a look at the detour routes.

For southbound drivers heading to Bloomington, you’ll exit State Road 37 at State Road 144 and head west toward Mooresville. Then south on State Road 67 to State Road 39 before picking up I-69 south of Martinsville.

Northbound drivers will do just the opposite, getting off I-69 to State Road 39, and on to State Road 67 then east on State Road 144 to State Road 37.