I-69 southbound lanes shut down after serious crash in Grant County

Picture of traffic on I-69 near the 264/1 mile marker near State Road 18 (Provided Photo/INDOT Traffic Wise)

MARION, Ind. (WISH) — A serious crash has caused all southbound lanes on I-69 to shut down in Grant County.

The crash happened in the southbound lanes near State Road 18. INDOT says all lanes are closed until 9 p.m. Friday.

State police have not confirmed if anyone was injured or what caused the crash. Motorists are advised to seek alternative routes.