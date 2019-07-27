How to get around the 9-day I-70 closure

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A nine-day interstate closure southwest of downtown Indianapolis commenced Friday with minimal impact to late-night traffic.

All lanes of I-70 — between the south split and I-465 on the west side — were closed beginning at 9 p.m., Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) officials confirmed.

The interstate is scheduled to be reopened by 6 a.m. Monday, August 5 if construction is completed on time.

Crews will repave roadways and repair winter damage during the 9-day closure, transportation officials said.

Recommended detours from the airport include taking I-70 east to I-465 south, then taking I-65 north to downtown.

Local drivers seeking to avoid congestion along popular detours said they planned to bypass the closure by taking Washington and 10th streets instead.

