I-70 closed in both directions near Rural and Keystone due to fallen power line

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A portion of Interstate 70 on the city’s near-east side is shut down in both directions Thursday morning due to a fallen powerline.
Traffic is stopped near Rural Street and Keystone Avenue because a truck hit a powerline, causing the line to fall across all lanes of eastbound and westbound traffic, Indiana State Police Sgt. John Perrine said on Twitter. A backup extends for several miles in both directions.
As a result of the closure, east side traffic on I-465 cannot exit onto westbound I-70.
Police are shutting down multiple on-ramps from various locations to I-70 to keep more cars from entering the interstate.
Drivers should avoid the area and seek alternate routes. An extended delay is expected.