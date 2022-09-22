Local

I-70 closed in both directions near Rural and Keystone due to fallen power line

An INDOT camera shot showing a closure on Interstate 70 in Indianapolis on Sept. 22, 2022 (Provided Photo/Indiana Department of Transportation)
by: Ashley Fowler
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A portion of Interstate 70 on the city’s near-east side is shut down in both directions Thursday morning due to a fallen powerline.

Traffic is stopped near Rural Street and Keystone Avenue because a truck hit a powerline, causing the line to fall across all lanes of eastbound and westbound traffic, Indiana State Police Sgt. John Perrine said on Twitter. A backup extends for several miles in both directions.

As a result of the closure, east side traffic on I-465 cannot exit onto westbound I-70.

Police are shutting down multiple on-ramps from various locations to I-70 to keep more cars from entering the interstate.

Drivers should avoid the area and seek alternate routes. An extended delay is expected.

