I-70 crash, all lanes blocked EB/WB are cleared

LATEST: As of 6:50 p.m. the roads are cleared between Mount Comfort road and 400 W., according to the Indiana Department of Transportation.

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A crash on I-70 has caused the eastbound and westbound lanes to be blocked for the next two hours, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation.

The crash is between Mount Comfort Road and 400 W. This is three miles east of Cumberland.

I-70 EB/WB: Crash between Mount Comfort Rd and 400 W (MM 97, 3m E of Cumberland). For the next three hours. All lanes blocked. https://t.co/zm5qKIGwEE — INDOT TrafficWise (@TrafficWise) November 9, 2022