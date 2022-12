Local

I-70 EB closed for serious crash near Cloverdale

CLOVERDALE, Ind. (WISH) — I-70 eastbound will be closed due to a serious crash through about 8:30 p.m., according to INDOT.

Indiana State Police are responding to a serious crash on I-70 eastbound at the 45 mild marker. All lanes of I-70 eastbound are closed between S. 650 E. and S. 1000 E.

Police advise that motorist avoid the area.

Cloverdale is southwest of Indianapolis.