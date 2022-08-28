Local

I-70 EB deadly vehicle fire, all lanes reopened

LATEST: According to Indiana State Police, EB lanes are still closed, due to a fatal crash.

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A deadly vehicle fire has caused has caused all lanes on I-70 to be blocked, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation.

According to INDOT, the vehicle is on fire from Post Road to 400 West, which is east of Cumberland from mile marker 90.7 to mile marker 95.7.

For the next three hours, all lanes are blocked, according to INDOT.

Five hours ago, INDOT reported that a vehicle was on fire from Mount Comfort Road to North 400 East near Greenfield. All lanes are blocked for the next six hours. That is at mile marker 96 to mile marker 104.

Four hours ago, INDOT reported a vehicle on fire between Mount Comfort Road and 400 West, and all lanes are blocked for the next six hours. That is at mile marker 97, which is three minutes East of Cumberland.