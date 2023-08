I-70 EB ramp closed near High School Road due to overturned semi

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The ramp on I-70 eastbound to I-465 is closed due to an overturned semi-truck, the Indiana Department of Transportation says.

Drivers should avoid the area of High School Road and I-465 as the ramp will be partially closed for the next three hours.

Information on those involved and if anyone was injured was not immediately provided.