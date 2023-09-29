I-70 EB to close in Hancock County to remove overturned semitruck

Search
by: Gregg Montgomery
GREENFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — Interstate 70 east of Indianapolis will be closed for about three hours starting at 10 p.m. Thursday to remove an overturned semi in western Hancock County, Indiana Department of Transportation says.

The crash happened Thursday morning about 3 miles east of the Mount Comfort exit, according to INDOT’s social media.

Eastbound drivers will have to exit at the Mount Comfort exit starting at 10 p.m.

Eastbound I-70 will be closed from the Mount Comfort exit to the State Road 9 interchange in Greenfield.

Crews will use equipment to uplift and remove the overturned semitractor-trailer, INDOT says.

