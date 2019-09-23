Meridian Street ramps set to close Monday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Just in time for the new workweek, the Meridian Street ramp closures begin Monday morning and are expected to last through Friday morning’s commute.
The ramps closed will include:
- I-70 WB to Meridian St.
- I-70 EB to Meridian St.
- Meridian St. to I-70 EB
- Meridian St. to I-70 WB
During this week’s ramp closures, drivers are encouraged to use Harding Street or West Street to get on and off I-70.
INDOT says the closure in and out of downtown Indianapolis is necessary to repair winter damage.
Contractors will work to strengthen the ramps by full-depth patching and joint repairs.
For more information on these closures, click here.