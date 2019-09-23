Meridian Street ramps set to close Monday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) –  Just in time for the new workweek, the Meridian Street ramp closures begin Monday morning and are expected to last through Friday morning’s commute.

The ramps closed will include: 

  • I-70 WB to Meridian St.
  • I-70 EB to Meridian St.
  • Meridian St. to I-70 EB
  • Meridian St. to I-70 WB

During this week’s ramp closures, drivers are encouraged to use Harding Street or West Street to get on and off I-70.

INDOT says the closure in and out of downtown Indianapolis is necessary to repair winter damage.

Contractors will work to strengthen the ramps by full-depth patching and joint repairs. 

For more information on these closures, click here.

