Meridian Street ramps set to close Monday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Just in time for the new workweek, the Meridian Street ramp closures begin Monday morning and are expected to last through Friday morning’s commute.

The ramps closed will include:

I-70 WB to Meridian St.

I-70 EB to Meridian St.

Meridian St. to I-70 EB

Meridian St. to I-70 WB

During this week’s ramp closures, drivers are encouraged to use Harding Street or West Street to get on and off I-70.

INDOT says the closure in and out of downtown Indianapolis is necessary to repair winter damage.

Contractors will work to strengthen the ramps by full-depth patching and joint repairs.

For more information on these closures, click here.