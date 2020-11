I-70 shut down in Wayne County following fatal crash

WAYNE COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — A lanes of Interstate 70 are currently shut down in Wayne County as police investigate a fatal crash.

Indiana State Police troopers say the crash happened around 9:15 a.m. at the 149 mile marker.

ISP says the traffic backup extends beyond the state line into Ohio.

Two vehicles were involved in the crash.

Traffic is being diverted off the interstate and ISP is asking drivers to avoid the area.