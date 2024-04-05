I-70 WB in Hancock County closed after fatal crash

Hancock County 911 posted on the social media platform, X, I-70 WB after State Road 9 was blocked due to a serious crash. (Provided Photo/INDOT Trafficwise)

GREENFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — Intestate 70 westbound in Hancock County is expected to be closed for the next several hours following a fatal crash early Friday morning.

The interstate is shut down from State Road 9 to Fortville Pike in Greenfield. The closure is expected to last through the morning rush hour.

Greenfield police say the crash happened in the westbound lanes under the State Road 9 overpass. “The bridge support structure was struck but not seriously damaged.”

INDOT dispatch confirmed to News 8 that at least one person was killed.

Hancock County told News 8 that the crash involved a semi and a car but did not provide information on what led to the crash or how many people were involved.

Hancock County says the backup from the closure will stretch into Henry County before it reopens. The high volume of traffic is being diverted off at State Road 9.