I-865 traffic restrictions to end by Thursday: INDOT

Traffic is shown on I-865 in Boone County, Indiana, on Aug. 28, 2019. (Photo Provided From Video/Indiana Department of Transportation)

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Traffic restrictions on I-865 in Boone County are expected to end Wednesday night, the Indiana Department of Transportation said in a tweet.

Interstate travel is each direction had been reduced to one lane eastward and westward on the westbound lanes. The lanes are 11 feet wide. The bridge height clearance is 14 feet.

A tweet sent at 5:55 p.m. Wednesday from the INDOT East Central District, said, “Tonight, we will open I-865 EB. Traffic will move from WB lanes back to EB, so there will eventually be 2 lanes open in each direction. Have a nice drive on the new pavement!”

An INDOT online website indicated the lanes would be reopened by 6 a.m. Thursday.