‘I can’t believe this happened to him’: Family of man who died after tased by Greenfield police speaks out

GREENFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — The family of an Indianapolis father who died after being tased by Greenfield police this week is asking for justice and says he didn’t have to lose his life.

A Greenfield police officer deployed a Taser on David Donelli during a foot chase Tuesday outside a Home Depot. Donelli was being pursued as a suspect connected to a stolen vehicle. He fell after being tased and died at a hospital.

OHoliday cheer has turned to sorrow in Stephanie Donelli’s household.

“It’s not the same. All of us are falling apart because of this,” said Stephanie Donelli, David Donelli’s wife.

Family photos remind them of the good times with her husband, 42-year-old David Donelli. He had four children and one grandchild.

Trending Headlines

“He was a great man. He loved his family, and I can’t believe this happened to him,” Stephanie said Friday.

Indiana State Police say around 11:45 a.m. Tuesday, three Greenfield police officers found a stolen vehicle in the parking lot of Home Depot. Their investigation led them to David inside the store, but say he ran outside into the lot.

“State police say while chasing Donelli, a Greenfield police officer used a taser. That’s when state Police say Donelli fell to the ground and hit his head on the concrete in this parking lot,” Stephanie said.

ISP said officers did first aid until paramedics arrived, but David died at the hospital.

David Donelli had two Marion County arrest warrants on record: for possession of methamphetamine, driving with a suspended license and theft.

“My dad, yeah he’s done bad things in his life, everybody has. But that didn’t mean he deserved to die. He was a good person and loved by so many people, said Danielle Donelli, David Donelli’s daughter.

The family has questions.

“If they would have just tackled him and put him on the ground and handcuffed him, he would still be living to this day. But they tased him and they had to have tased him for a long time,” Stephanie said.

Now, this family has to figure out how to move forward through the holidays without him.

“There needs to be some type of justice for my dad,” Danielle said.

“They need to be responsible for their actions of what they did to my husband, because they didn’t do the right thing,” Stephanie said.

ISP on Friday said they did not have any updates at this time, but they are investigating at the request of Greenfield Police Chief Jeff Rasche.

David Donelli’s funeral is scheduled for Sunday.