I-465 pavement repairs could cause traffic nightmares

A sign marking I-465 in Indianapolis. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — More lane closures are coming to I-465 on the city’s east side starting Wednesday night.

The southbound lanes from 71st Street to Pendleton Pike will see periodic reductions through Oct. 16.

It’s a part of the Indiana Department of Transportation’s Clear Path 465 project. Crews will resume “essential pavement repairs” along that stretch of the interstate.

The same work was completed on the northbound lanes over the weekend.

Repair Schedule

Wednesday, Sept. 27, and Thursday, Sept. 28, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

I-465 South reduced to two lanes from 71st Street to Pendleton Pike

Friday, Sept. 29 at 9 p.m. to Monday, Oct. 2 | 6 a.m.

I-465 South reduced to one lane from 71st Street to Pendleton Pike

Pendleton Pike accessible only through 56th Street/Shadeland ramp

Monday, Oct. 2 – Friday, Oct. 13

I-465 South reduced to two lanes from 71st Street to Pendleton Pike

Pendleton Pike accessible only through 56th Street/Shadeland ramp

Overnight Monday, Oct. 9 – Thursday, Oct. 12 (9 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily)

I-465 South reduced to one lane from 71st Street to Pendleton Pike

Friday, Oct. 13 at 9 p.m. to Monday, Oct. 16 at 6 a.m.

I-465 South reduced to one lane from 71st Street to Pendleton Pike

Monday, Oct. 16 by 6 a.m.

I-465 South lane restrictions end

According to the project’s website, Clear Path improvements started in 2022 and are scheduled to be completed by 2025.