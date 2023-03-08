Search
DuJuan McCoy wins IABJ trailblazer award

by: Divine Triplett
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — DuJuan McCoy, Owner, President, and CEO of Circle City Broadcasting (parent company of WISH-TV and MyINDY-TV 23), was honored with an award Tuesday night by the Indianapolis Association of Black Journalists.

McCoy received the Barbara Boyd Trailblazer Award at the organization’s “Meet the Media” night.

The night’s theme, “Living Your Best Life,” addressed the coronavirus-related issues within the news industry.

Boyd is 94-years-old. She is the first Black woman in media to appear on television in Indianapolis.

The award is a representation of her work and legacy, with a focus on family and the community.

