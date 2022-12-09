Local

IACS hosts ‘Sweater Weather Adoption Event’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Those looking for a new furry friend can adopt one for free this weekend! Indianapolis Animal Care Services will be participating in the Best Friends National Adoption Weekend with a “Sweater Weather” adoption event.

It’s happening Friday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at 2600 South Harding Street. The animals up for adoption have received their vaccinations.

According to a release, animals that are adopted during the event will go home with a goodie bag, sweater, and coupons while supplies last. The shelter has over 130 animals that are waiting for a family to take them home. The shelter offers a two week trial with their “Cuddle Before You Commit” program for adopters. Although adoptions are free, donations are always accepted during the time of adoptions.