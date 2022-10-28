Local

IACS seeks foster families as part of new program

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Animal Care Services is seeking temporary foster families for a new Safety Net Foster program. According to a release, this is a part of the shelter’s diversion program, Indy CARES, which works to keep pets and families together.

The program helps pet owners in a variety of ways. They pay pet deposits, rent, and board pets. With the new program, they’re hoping to help more families.

According to a release, the time commitment for a safety net foster can range from 30 to 60 days. No costs are associated with the program for the pet’s family or the Safety Net Foster. IACS says they provide all supplies as well as any medical care the pet needs during its stay with a foster family.

You can apply to be a Safety Net Foster here.