Local

IACS seeks foster families as part of new program

(Provided Photo/IACS)
by: Divine Triplett
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Animal Care Services is seeking temporary foster families for a new Safety Net Foster program. According to a release, this is a part of the shelter’s diversion program, Indy CARES, which works to keep pets and families together.

The program helps pet owners in a variety of ways. They pay pet deposits, rent, and board pets. With the new program, they’re hoping to help more families.

According to a release, the time commitment for a safety net foster can range from 30 to 60 days. No costs are associated with the program for the pet’s family or the Safety Net Foster. IACS says they provide all supplies as well as any medical care the pet needs during its stay with a foster family.

You can apply to be a Safety Net Foster here.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Babies born on Halloween at IU Health North will receive special gift

Local /

Life. Style. Live! ‘Hot Links’ October 28, 2022

Life.Style.Live! /

Lucianne Goldberg, key figure in Clinton impeachment, dies at 87

National /

All Indiana Podcast Network Feature of the Week: Wizard of Paws

All Indiana Podcast Network Feature of the Week /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.