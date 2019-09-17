IACS still screens people when pet adoption fees waived

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — When Indianapolis Animal Care Services cages reach a certain capacity, the shelter offers a period of waived adoption fees to help clear space.

With those waived fees often comes a rush of adoptions — 119 animals this weekend alone. News 8 learned how the shelter screens prospective pet owners to get animals in safe homes.

Unfortunately, there is no guarantee that animals are going to a good home, but the shelter says it uses the resources it has available to make the best judgment.

“I think a lot of people, you know, they’ve been on the fence about adopting and then they saw something that pushed them to come in over the weekend,” said Katie Trennepohl, deputy director of Animal Care Services.

“We do see a lot of repeat adopters come in on weekends like this and that’s definitely encouraging to see,” Trennepohl said.

After the busy weekend of adoptions, IACS says animals in its care aren’t just being rushed out the door.

“The people will interact with the animal, and everybody has to meet the animal before they take them home,” Trennepohl said. “We do encourage that the entire family come in to meet, but we don’t require it. And then at the point of adoption, they will do an application. They will go over that with one of our customer resource officers, and then [officers will] look them up in the system to make sure that we don’t have a negative history with the family.”

And throughout that process, if anyone senses anything that’s not right, the shelter can bring it up and deny the adoption.

“We want to make sure that everybody is having a positive experience with the animal,” Trennepohl said. “We want to make sure that the animal is going to be housed inside, that it’s going to be taken care of and given all the necessary veterinary care.”

The same weekend families took home 119 animals from the shelter, IACS received 81 new animals.

“We still have over 600 animals in foster care,” Trennepohl said. “So those are animals are out of the shelter temporarily, but they’re still going to need a place to go.”

Because of the high number of adoptions this weekend, the shelter will continue to waive adoption fees through the end of the month.