IACS urging public to schedule appointments to surrender animals after increase in drop-offs

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Animal Care Services (IACS) has taken in more than 430 animals in the last several days, adding abundance to an already crowded shelter.

Now, IACS is urging residents to make an appointment in order to surrender their animals.

“We’re not telling people they can’t surrender their animal,” said Laura Keith-Williams, IACS Kennel Manager. “What scheduling allows us to do is anticipate the number of animals coming in to the shelter and better plan how we are going to house them.”

The organization says the appointments also allow staff members to connect pet owners with necessary resources that may allow the animal to stay in the home rather than in the shelter.

To make an appointment, call IACS at 31–327-1397 and select option 3.