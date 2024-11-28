IACS waives impound, adoption fees for Thanksgiving weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Animal Care Services says it is waiving all fees for people to reclaim their lost pets – and hopefully come home with a new one – during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

It is part of an effort to encourage pet ownership and more adoptions, while also making it easier for families to find their lost pets.

“We know the holiday season can be a busy time, and we want to make it easier for families to reconnect with lost pets or to bring home a new companion,” Kelly Diamond, deputy director of the IACS, said in a press release. “By waiving impound fees and offering no-fee adoptions, we’re making it as simple as possible for people to bring their pets home or give a shelter animal the loving family they deserve.”

IACS will waive all impound fees for reclaimed animals from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 30 to Dec. 2.

Together with the shelter’s no-fee adoptions, organizers say the waiver will help provide a second chance for animals in need of a forever home.

Pet owners wishing to reclaim their pets and those who are interested in adopting an animal can visit the shelter at 2600 S. Harding St. this weekend.

They will be closed on Thanksgiving and Black Friday, but opened Saturday.