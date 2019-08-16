IACS waives pet adoption fees ahead of nationwide ‘Clear the Shelter’ event

Some of the many dogs and cats available at Indianapolis Animal Care Services. (Provided Photos/IACS via Petfinder website)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Animal Care Services is waiving the adoption fees on its 289 available animals, hoping future pet owners will help clear the shelter.

Clear the Shelters, a nationwide pet adoption drive, is Saturday, but IACS is offering free adoptions Thursday through Sunday.

Adoption fees, which include spaying or neutering, microchip, vaccinations and heartworm testing, will be waived.

The shelter, at 2600 S. Harding St., is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

If you’d like to peruse the pets, you can search the shelter’s website by animal, breed, age and size.

Polly Pocket, a pit bull terrier; Rosie O’Donnell, a pit bull terrier mix; Santa Claus, a pointer, and cats including the aptly named Oreo and Creme Brulee are just a few of the animals waiting to be adopted into their forever homes.

