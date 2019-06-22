Ice Cream 5K to benefit Riley Children's Hospital Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo of the 2019 Ice Cream 5K. (WISH Photo/ Angeli Kakade ) [ + - ] Video

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) - It is now officially summer and several were spending the first full day of summer by running for a good cause.

The Ice Cream 5K is a fun and unique event that features something for the entire family and it benefits Riley Children's Hospital at IU Health.

The fun gets underway at 8 a.m. with the kids' mile run with the 5K race starting at 8:45, a toddler race at 9:45 and a baby crawl at 10.

News 8's Angeli Kakade stopped by to check out the fun.

For more information on the festivities happening at White River State Park, click here.

